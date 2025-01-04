What Happened To Jimmy Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS?

Death is just part of any long-running show. That's just the nature of the beast. But some deaths hit particularly hard. Glenn's brutal death in "The Walking Dead," for example, is something fans still talk about to this day. That, as brutal as it was, still was shown to audiences, which made it real. In the case of Breena Palmer, it was like the snap of a finger. Poof, she was gone. That's because Breena was killed off-screen in "NCIS," which made the whole thing more than a little surprising.

"NCIS" season 18 aired as the COVID-19 pandemic was still raging on. The episode "The First Day" aired in February 2021, more than a year into the global catastrophe. It was confirmed by Jimmy personally that his beloved wife died as a result of the coronavirus. "You guys were so great, when, you know, I lost Breena," he says to the team in the episode, while explaining that his mom is moving in to help out. "Between work, single parenting, school, it just got to be too much. So, I called in a lifeline."

That was that. In an interview with ET after the episode aired, Brian Dietzen explained where Jimmy's head was at as this was all unfolding.