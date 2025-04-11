Fans Of Drop Will Love This Underrated, Tense Thriller Streaming On Prime Video

The only thing more stressful than having the jitters before a special occasion is having an outside party intensify that wave of anxiety tenfold under the threat of death. In Christoper Landon's superb new thriller "Drop," which /Film's Ryan Scott lauded as a lean, crowd-pleasing ride in his review, Meghann Fahy plays a single mother who finds herself on the first date from hell when she starts receiving a series of threatening airdrop messages. Should she not follow the mysterious figure's specific instructions to kill her date, then her son will die, as will anyone she attempts to warn in the process.

Landon makes the leap from horror-comedy to high tension thriller with ease here, creating a gripping sense of paranoia as our main character grapples with the terrible predicament she's found herself in. You'll see a lot of folks comparing "Drop" to Wes Craven's "Red Eye," and they're not wrong. The latter film is a fun, if slight, cat-and-mouse game in which Rachel McAdams is threatened by Cillian Murphy during a red-eye flight as part of a larger (and deadly) conspiracy. As for me, I'd like to turn your attention to a gripping 2013 thriller with a similar premise — one that you likely haven't heard of but which deserves way more eyes on it.

In "Grand Piano," Elijah Wood plays Tom Selznick, a concert pianist riddled with anxiety as he's set to make his long-awaited return to the stage. Over five years earlier, Tom (the protege of revered composer Patrick Godureaux, played by Jack Taylor) choked while trying to finish the last few notes of his mentor's complex composition piece, "La Cinquette." But an entire Chicago auditorium has come out to see Tom honor his now-deceased mentor with the musical comeback of the century.

If the weight of expectations wasn't heavy enough, Tom's big night becomes that much more burdened when he realizes he's being targeted by a sniper (John Cusack) that can see his every move. Should he play one wrong note and not complete "La Cinquette" to perfection, not only will he die, but his actor wife Emma (Kerry Bishé), who's watching from a box seat above, will also be killed. Needless to say, this makes Tom develop an even more intense case of stage fright.