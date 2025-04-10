Black Mirror Season 7's Strongest Episode Is Undone By A Lousy Ending

Maria establishes an adamant personal belief from the get-go: there is something "off" about Verity, as she used to be the unpopular geek back in high school who spent most of her time in computer class. This assessment, of course, cannot be taken at face value, as Maria's conversations about Verity are extremely revealing of her own insecurities and mean-girl tendencies. If anything, Verity was the one bullied by popular folks like Maria in school, forced to exist in the sidelines while being made fun of. This aspect of Maria's character seems pretty transparent when she reacts negatively to Verity being hired as a Research Assistant in her company, where her deep-seated prejudices about the woman start to appear a tad vindictive.

While Maria's flaws are rooted in truth (which forces us to re-evaluate her claims about Verity), the episode gradually reveals the flip side of reality. As the week progresses, Maria's life takes a turn for the worse, where small details about her life change within the blink of an eye. A chicken shop (which Maria has known for years) magically changes its name (a subversive use of the Mandela Effect), and a seaweed-based ingredient she mentions in an email changes into a non-pork one. For obvious reasons, she blames Verity, who seems distressed due to Maria's increasingly paranoid behavior. When the climax unfolds, we learn what we have been guessing all along. Verity is malicious as heck and is here for revenge after mastering a way to alter reality on a whim.

Predictability might be the name of the game in "Bête Noire," but it comes close to exploring interesting questions about casual cruelty and its lifelong consequences. People like Maria might deliberately erase unsavory aspects of their past as they grow up, but the ones affected by her cruelty will always remember. Verity weaponizes her intelligence against her bullies, using it to be whoever she wants, including a figure worthy of worship. But these grounded themes are sidelined at the end, where Maria shoots Verity and uses the reality-manipulation signal to become..."the empress of the universe." This ridiculous notion is interpreted with shoddy CGI, thousands of kneeling worshippers, and a tone-deaf spin on a story that almost had a point worth considering.

This ending gives us nothing. It is a shallow cop-out to evade accountability for Maria, who is now on a megalomaniacal trip with endless possibilities instead of facing consequences or growing as an individual. There are no riveting sci-fi tropes employed here either, as Verity's mind-boggling invention is merely a MacGuffin that is quickly glossed over. In essence, "Bête Noire" feels pretty empty, and its momentum is derailed the moment Maria presses the doomed button on one of Verity's pendant remotes.

