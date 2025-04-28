James Bond's Creator Wrote A Script For The Franchise's Silliest Film — And It Was Lost For Decades

There is a moment in "Live and Let Die" that sets the tone for Roger Moore's entire run as James Bond. Left for dead on an island in the middle of a pond full of hungry crocodiles, Moore's 007 makes his escape by using three of the deadly reptiles as stepping stones to safety, barely getting his feet wet in the process. There's plenty more where that came from, including the barrel roll car jump in "The Man With the Golden Gun," Blofeld being dumped down a smokestack in "For Your Eyes Only," and the snowboarding scene set to The Beach Boys in "A View to a Kill." But perhaps no film in Moore's tenure is as end-to-end silly as "Moonraker."

After the success of "The Spy Who Loved Me," Moore's next adventure was supposed to be "For Your Eyes Only." (There's even a "James Bond will return..." teaser in the closing credits of the former movie.) But then "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" hit theaters and suddenly every major studio was scrambling to cash in on the success of George Lucas's wildly popular space opera. Producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli decided Eon Productions should also follow suit to keep up with the competition and turned to Ian Fleming's most space-sounding Bond novel, "Moonraker," for inspiration.

This time, Bond was going off-planet to thwart the evil schemings of one Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale), an industrialist who aims to wipe out everyone on Earth from his space station and establish a master race. As that wasn't ridiculous enough, Jaws (Richard Kiel) also returned from the previous film and got a girlfriend, and there were plenty of jokey moments like the double-taking pigeon in the Venice gondola chase. Audiences ate it up, however, and "Moonraker" became the highest-grossing Bond movie until "Goldeneye" in 1995.

Despite its success, "Moonraker" is regarded as one of the worst Bond movies (and almost certainly the silliest). Yet, it might have been much different if Fleming had gotten his way. Before he died in 1964, the author wrote a film treatment based on his original novel. It was considered lost for almost 50 years before it re-emerged in 2015 and was sold at auction to a private bidder. Details are scarce, but it's safe to say it was closer in tone to the "Moonraker" novel than the 1979 film adaptation. Here's what we know.