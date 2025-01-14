How Real Is The Crocodile Scene From The James Bond Movie Live And Let Die?

James Bond films aren't the most realistic spy movies, but that's part of the reason we love them. Bond himself is a fantasy, one which author John Le Carré famously tried to undermine with his more true-to-life character George Smiley. But while Le Carré's novels and their adaptations have an appeal all their own ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" is one of the best spy movies of all time), Bond remains the pre-eminent cinematic spy to this day — even with all the ice palaces and crotch lasers.

Back when Roger Moore was playing the character, he got into all manner of absurd and ridiculous scenarios, from laser battles in space to snowboarding while accompanied by "California Girls" for some reason. In his first outing in the tux, 1973's "Live and Let Die," Moore's Bond finds himself in a classic 007 predicament when he's left on a tiny island in the middle of a crocodile-inhabited swamp. He then tries to distract the crocs by throwing meat into the water before using his electro-magnetic watch to lure a boat towards him. When both attempts fail and the crocs bear down on Bond, he simply skips his way across a line of the reptiles' heads to safety in an amusingly bathetic finish to the whole sequence.

While this ranks somewhere towards the bottom of ridiculous Bond moments, it still reads as fairly unbelievable when Moore's spy skips his way to freedom — like something more at home in a Disney cartoon than a spy movie. But this is one Bond moment that is actually a lot more real than you may know. The scene was shot on a real Jamaican crocodile farm owned by Ross Kananga, which, according to Moore on a behind-the-scenes featurette, housed 1,500 of the creatures. Kananga had been performing tricks with crocodiles since he was a child, and even got his own head caught in one of the reptile's jaws for 20 minutes at one point. He also watched his own father, with whom he performed the shows, get eaten by one of the crocs. So, you can imagine a man who's been through that sort of trauma wouldn't be all that impressed with Bond's daring escape over the heads of a line of crocodiles — and you'd be right. In fact, Kananga was so unperturbed by the stunt that he agreed to do it himself ... with real crocodiles.