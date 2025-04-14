The Minecraft Movie Character Matt Berry Almost Played

Over the weekend, "A Minecraft Movie" opened in theaters, immediately breaking numerous records for video game film adaptations. There are numerous reasons why the film has become such a box office juggernaut, but one aspect that cannot be overlooked is that the film stars Jack Black as Steve, the de facto protagonist of the video game. Although he has had a film career since the early 1990s, Black has become a bankable movie star in family films. Whether he dominated the childhoods of 2000s kids with his roles in "School of Rock," "Nacho Libre," and "Kung Fu Panda," or during the 2010s with "Goosebumps" and the "Jumanji" films, or most recently through his work in video game adaptations in the 2020s with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and now "A Minecraft Movie," one can argue that Black's stardom has become multigenerational.

Advertisement

While critics and audiences seem to be at odds regarding the quality of "A Minecraft Movie" (you can read /Film's positive review here), one cannot deny that the ubiquitous nature of Jack Black within the film's marketing, and his involvement with the online fandom and meme culture resonates with the younger audiences flocking to cinemas. I can attest that when I attended an IMAX screening on opening night (which, admittedly, I mainly did to watch the "Superman" sneak peek on the big screen), that the younger viewers were eating the film up, exhibiting some audience participation by audibly exclaiming in unison some of Black's notable lines from the trailers such as, "I am Steve!" and "Chicken jockey!" Such audience excitement is comparable to screenings of select Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It is peculiar to think that much of the film's commercial success can be attributed to Black, which makes it all the more surprising to learn that another actor was originally cast to play Steve.

Advertisement