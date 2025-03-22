Jack Black's Minecraft Movie Character Was Almost Completely Different

First published by Mojang Studios in 2011, "Minecraft" is the best selling video game of all time, one that can be enjoyed on different levels by gamers of all ages. So the only outwardly weird thing about Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures knocking out a film adaptation of the game is that it took 13 years for them to get around to it.

Does it matter that "Minecraft" isn't a narratively complex game like, say, "Resident Evil" or "Assassin's Creed?" Not at all! There have been two movies based on "Super Mario Bros.," which boasts a pretty perfunctory storyline, while fighting games like "Street Fighter" and "Mortal Kombat," where the characters do little more than beat the snot out of each other, have been grist for films as well. All that matters is the massive popularity of the brand, and, in the case of "Minecraft," the understanding that parents have a high tolerance for low-aiming kids movies. As long as they keep their kids suitably entertained, they'll put up with some pretty lousy flicks.

Judging from the trailer, "Minecraft" looks to be par for the meh course as far as these things go, but the involvement of director Jared Hess, who stepped up after talented folks like Rob McElhenney ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Peter Sollett ("Raising Victor Vargas") couldn't get the project out of development, suggests WB and Legendary are serious about making a film of actual quality. You might find that hard to believe after watching Jack Black yuk it up as the "Minecraft" character Steve in the trailer, but maybe count your blessings because that initially wasn't supposed to be Jack Black.