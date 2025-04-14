Is The Poisonous Fruit From The White Lotus Season 3 Real?

The following contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus."

Not everything was predictable on the somewhat-frustrating third season of "The White Lotus," but from the first time the eternally-stressed Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) discovers the powerful poison at the center of the fruit growing on the trees in his White Lotus villa, it's clear he's considering its potential later use. The unassuming greenish fruit grows on a beautiful tree that develops lovely blooms, but at the center of said fruit are seeds that contain a deadly poison — in fact, Ratliff is told, local residents call the fruit "suicide fruit." So when he decides that his family would be better off dead than endure losing all of their wealth because of his embroilment in a scandal and he can't find his stolen gun, it's no real surprise that he heads straight to the tree and gets himself the starter ingredients to the perfect poisoned piña coladas.

He ends up blending the poisonous seeds and trying to hide the taste with rum, but ends up chickening out at the last moment and pouring them down the drain after his wife Victoria (Parker Posey), son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), and daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) have only taken little sips. Ironically, he tried to save his youngest child, Lochlan (Sam Nivola) from their terrible fate, but Lochlan ends up reusing the same blender and is the only one truly poisoned, nearly dying on the pool deck. It all makes for very exciting television, but begs to ask the question: is the deadly pong-pong fruit real?