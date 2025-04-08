Who Is Herobrine? A Minecraft Movie Easter Egg Explained

This post contains mild spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie."

In the middle of Jared Hess' hit film "A Minecraft Movie," the young Henry (Sebastian Hansen) has to sneak into a distant stronghold to retrieve a magical widget called the Earth Crystal. This proves difficult since the crystal is stored in an archive guarded by black, stone-like ghouls with long limbs and glowing purple eyes known as Endermen. Indeed, Henry is caught by an Endermen while lurking through the stronghold's archive, which prompts the creature to unhinge its eerie jaw and begin screaming. Its scream, combined with the Enderman's hypnotic stare, in turn causes Henry to have nightmarish visions implanted by the monster.

In his visions, Henry sees the people he knows and loves treating him with cruelty and hurling insults at him. They question Henry's resolve, along with his talents and capabilities. Scariest of all, his loved ones all have glowing eyes, giving them a demonic appearance. Even his new friend Steve (as played by comedy superstar Jack Black) has glowing white eyes. Ultimately, though, Henry is able to shake off the visions and attack the Enderman with a sword.

When Steve appears on screen with glowing white eyes, fans of the "Minecraft" video game are likely to perk up. Longtime players of the game are likely savvy to the urban legend of Herobrine, a character who's said to have mysteriously appeared, without warning, in certain "Minecraft" games. Herobrine looked, essentially, like an evil twin of Steve, only with a darker color palette and glowing white eyes. Herobrine was not a part of the original "Minecraft" programming, but took on a life of its own thanks to backwoods online postings and eerily proliferated creepypastas.

For a moment, it seemed like the makers of "A Minecraft Movie" had cleverly — via a white-eyed Steve — inserted Herobrine into their film. Sadly, however, producer Trofi Frans Olafsson has since clarified on Twitter/X that the white-eyed Steve is not meant to be a Herobrine reference. Rather, it's merely the result of a strange visual effects glitch that made its way into the final cut of the movie.