Tony Todd Pitched A Fascinating Candyman Sequel That Never Made It To The Screen

Bernard Rose's 1992 horror classic "Candyman," an American reimagining of Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden," was about an ambitious graduate student named Helen (Virginia Madsen) who trekked into Chicago's infamous building project at Cabrini Green to investigate an urban legend that had persisted there. It seems that the denizens believed in a ghostly killer called Candyman who would appear behind you if you said his name five times into a mirror. Helen finds, quite shockingly, that the Candyman (Tony Todd) is very real. He is the vengeful spirit of a murdered Black man, a son of a slave, killed by a white mob after the end of the Civil War. His body was burned on the site of the Cabrini Green projects, and he now haunts those who summon him.

"Candyman" is utterly terrifying, and the late Tony Todd is excellent in the role. He is menacing and sympathetic in turns. Philip Glass' haunting score is one of the more tragic of the horror films of the era, and there is an entire semester of Black studies underneath the film's surface. "Candyman" was a minor hit, making over $25 million on its $9 million budget, which meant a sequel would have to be made eventually. In 1995, Bill Condon directed "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh," a redux of the myth that transposed its action to New Orleans. "Farewell" is slick and scary, but feels slightly more like a traditional slasher than an eerie ghost story. This was followed in 1999 by the utterly terrible "Candyman 3: Day of the Dead," a film set in 2020 (!) in Los Angeles.

In 2004, Todd began talking (as recorded by Bloody Disgusting) about how he intended to re-rev the series with a "Candyman IV" that would cost $25 million, and be based on Todd's own script treatment. Sadly, the fascinating project never came to be.