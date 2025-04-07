15 Best Thai Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The film industry in Thailand has been active since the 1920s, and the horror genre has been a part of it for most of that time. The genre saw its biggest rise, though, as part of the Asian horror boom of the early 2000s. While Japanese horrors like "Ringu" (which inspired "The Ring" franchise in the U.S.) and "Dark Water" are among the country's best horror films, Thailand made waves with the release of 2004's "Shutter." The genre has stayed a constant ever since.

While Thai horror filmmakers deliver the occasional slasher or creature feature, the bread and butter of the country's horror output remains tales of the supernatural. The country's culture is rich in folklore, and it's well-served by a populace that gives far more credence to the idea of ghosts, spirits, and magical powers than westerners do. Where an American horror movie might take half its running time before characters come to believe they're being haunted, its Thai counterpart passes that marker just a few minutes in leaving more room and time to deal with the threat.

Here's a look at the 15 best Thai horror movies.