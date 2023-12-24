Every Director's Cut You've Ever Seen Owes Its Existence To The Twilight Zone

The term "auteur theory" was first coined by American critic Andrew Sarris, a phrase he extrapolated from the essays published in Cahiers du Cinéma in the early 1950s by the founding members of the French New Wave. Auteur theory posited that a director stands as the final authorial voice behind a feature film, and not the writer, the editor, or any of the other filmmakers. While many critics over the years have objected to auteur theory (Pauline Kael famously hated it), the language of referring to a film's director as its "one author" has become the default used by pundits and journalists to this day.

Throughout the 2010s, there was a visible push-and-pull when it came to auteur theory. While plenty of striking, important directors put out unique, idiosyncratic works, massive studio franchise pictures stayed at the commercial fore, and individual directors were subservient to all-powerful Higher Ups. For the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the pictures put out by Disney, the studio was the auteur, not any of the individual filmmakers.

For the better part of a century, mainstream film and television have been more beholden to the latter corporate mold than anything auteur-driven. Directors can construct an intimate, important, personal work, but the studio often has final cut.

Variety's obituary of director Elliot Silverstein mentions an episode of "The Twilight Zone" he directed called "The Obsolete Man" (June 2, 1961). It seems that Silverstein shot the episode the way he wanted but then saw the studio recutting it to its liking. A few years later, burnt by the experience, Silverstein presented a complaint to the DGA and the organization henceforth declared that a director's original cut, before studio tinkering, should be called a "director's cut."

A new cinematic concept was born.