Why Jorge Garcia's Jerry Ortega Left Hawaii Five-0

The season 9 finale, "Hana Mao 'ole ka ua o Waianae," ended with a cliffhanger where either Jerry or McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) were shot by the season's big bad. Fans spent months waiting to see which one of them took the bullet, only to find out it was Jerry in the season 10 premiere. He jumped in the way, sacrificing himself for McGarrett. Thankfully, the gunshot wound in his stomach isn't enough to kill him. He recovers quickly and, instead of returning to the office like nothing happened, decides to leave his job and focus on "the next chapter" of his life. What's that, you ask?

"I want to write a book," he explains. "I've been researching it for years. It's about the connection between the Federal Reserve and the sinking of the Titanic."

Ah, classic Jerry! He also tells the crew not to be too upset about him leaving, as he can always return to help with the occasional conspiracy case here or there. But because this was the final season of the show (not that anyone knew that going in), the team never got to take him up on this offer. Jerry's amicable goodbye in the premiere is the last we see of him, at least as far as "Hawaii Five-O" is concerned.

As far as goodbyes go, this one's pretty wholesome. Given that Jerry was shot in the previous episode, it would've been easier and more dramatic for the show to simply kill him off. I suppose the show wanted to keep things light and breezy and to leave the door open for Garcia to come back whenever he wanted. Both on and off-screen, it was a far lighter departure than when cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left the show after season 7 because CBS refused to pay them the same as their white co-stars.

