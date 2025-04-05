Road House 2: Everything We Know About The Jake Gyllenhaal Sequel

Rowdy Herrington's barroom brain-stomper "Road House" has had an interesting pop cultural journey. When it hit theaters 36 years ago, the improbable tale of Dalton (Patrick Swayze), a highly sought-after bouncer (with an NYU philosophy degree) who gets recruited to clean up a once-successful Missouri saloon that's become "the kind of place where they sweep up eyeballs after closing," received the kind of reviews you'd expect. Roger Ebert understood it (though lacked the courage to declare it the masterpiece I believe he knew in his heart it was), but his colleagues tore the film to shreds for being just about everything that makes it great: silly, boisterous and gratuitously violent. If they hadn't walked in expecting to have their intelligence insulted, they would've noticed that it was punchily written by Hilary Henkin and David Lee Henry and ferociously well directed.

Advertisement

Decades later, people possessed of supreme discernment now recognize that Herrington's "Road House" is a sui generis action classic: a stirring reminder of a time when Hollywood served up red-meat cinema that showcased the dream factory's pre-CG facility for crafting cinematic sensations stuffed with breathtaking practical stunts, bone-snapping brawls and wildly unnecessary (yet inexplicably essential) sex scenes. They truly don't make 'em like this anymore.

Case in point: Doug Liman's 2024 "Road House" remake. Jake Gyllenhaal wasn't anyone's ideal Swayze replacement, but he can play the hell out of a likable goofball and pack on the muscle when the role calls for it (e.g. "Southpaw"). With witty Shane Black associates Anthony Bargarozzi and Charles Mondray on board as writers, and Liman's ability to make a rousingly fun action movie ("Edge of Tomorrow"), this stop at the "Road House" had potential. Instead, they made a brutally unpleasant film that reimagined Dalton as a hair-trigger psychopath. It's a shockingly mean movie.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Liman's film performed well enough for Amazon MGM Studios to spawn a sequel. We don't know much at this early date in its development, but we can say for sure that Liman won't be back in the director's chair.