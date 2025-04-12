Timothee Chalamet Made His Acting Debut In A Forgotten Law & Order Episode

Many regular theater-goers in New York likely play the following game. Before the show begins, try to guess how many of the actors you're about to see have been on an episode of "Law & Order" or one of its spinoffs. It may be wise to guess a number north of 15. After that, you open your Playbill and look through the actors' credits to confirm your guess. The person who comes closest without going over wins; everyone else has to pay for their meal after the show.

The "Law & Order" franchise has, as of this writing, close to 1,400 episodes under its belt, and each one of those episodes required at least one dead body and at least two suspects. This makes the property a hoop through which every working actor (especially in New York) has to inevitably jump. It's like entering the cave and taking the sword at the beginning of "The Legend of Zelda." It's something that has to happen before one's career can truly begin. Once "Law & Order" is on your résumé, you're then permitted to take on Broadway plays or other TV gigs.

This was certainly the way Timothée Chalamet began his career. Chalamet's first professional acting screen credit came in 2009 when he appeared in a "Law & Order" episode titled "Pledge." He was only 13 at the time. That same year, he was in a TV movie called "Loving Leah." The young actor also turned up on episodes of "Royal Pains" and "Homeland" before making his 2014 feature debut in the execrable "Men, Women & Children." These days, Chalamet is known for his Oscar-nominated turns in films like "Call Me By Your Name" and "A Complete Unknown," as well as blockbusters like the "Dune" movies and "Wonka." But he, like so many before and after him, got started being killed on "Law & Order."

