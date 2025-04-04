One Steven Spielberg Film Franchise Is Dominating Hulu's Top Charts

Even setting aside the impending arrival of "Rebirth," we're talking about a franchise that is massively popular across multiple generations, not unlike "Star Wars." To date, the six "Jurassic Park" movies have generated more than $6 billion at the global box office. Only "Jurassic Park III" was an outright disappointment, with the rest of the films raking in big bucks over the years, even if they weren't always critical darlings.

In the case of "The Lost World," it couldn't live up to its predecessor, and Spielberg knows that to be true. Even so, coming up on 30 years later, it appears that audiences still rather enjoy the sequel. I will personally defend "The Lost World" to the death, but that is neither here nor there. More importantly, I am not alone in that, it seems. At the very least, even the perceived lesser entries in this property maintain a tremendous amount of value well beyond their theatrical runs.

Universal turned "Jurassic World" into a $1.6 billion behemoth in 2015, literally making it one of the biggest movies ever at the time of its release. It arguably perfected the legacy sequel formula and helped revive the franchise for a new generation of fans. Who knows? Maybe younger viewers who are more familiar with the recent "Jurassic" trilogy are now going back to watch the older movies.

In any event, even though films like "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion" may have rubbed certain viewers and critics the wrong way, it's crystal clear this property is still beloved. That's particularly true when it comes to the original "Jurassic Park," which is still one of the most influential and respected big-budget movies ever made. This should give Universal a lot of confidence moving forward as the studio plots the future of these dinos on the big screen.

You can also grab the "Jurassic World Ultimate Collection" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.