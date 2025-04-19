The Real-Life Reason Behind The Penguin's Squawks In The 1960s Batman Series

The 1960s "Batman" television series can be pretty zany, but for many of the actors who appeared on the show it was no laughing matter. Incredibly talented character actors like Frank Gorshin, Cesar Romero, Eartha Kitt, and Julie Newmar all brought intensity to their roles as various members of the caped crusader's rogues gallery, taking their performances deadly serious despite the show's ridiculous levels of camp. Among the great "Batman" television villains is Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, the arctic bird-based baddie with designs on taking over Gotham through political avenues. Meredith was no stranger to really giving a role his all, even allowing himself to be lit on fire for an episode of "The Twilight Zone," and he approached the Penguin with just as much pride in his work.

In an interview with James H. Burns that was reprinted in Joel Eisner's "Batman" explainer, "The Official Batman Batbook" (via CBR), Meredith shared that while he had a massive amount of freedom to shape his character, there were certain design choices from the comics that changed just how he portrayed the weird waddling villain, including the one that led to his trademark "quack."