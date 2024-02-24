Burgess Meredith Let Himself Be Lit On Fire For The Sake Of The Twilight Zone

Burgess Meredith had a damn good run. He became a Broadway and film star almost simultaneously in the 1930s via his starring role in the Sacco and Vanzetti-based drama "Winterset," and turned in an unforgettable portrayal of George opposite Lon Chaney Jr.'s Lennie in Lewis Milestone's 1939 adaptation of "Of Mice and Men." He worked steadily, tirelessly until his death at the age of 89 in 1997. He was the Penguin on ABC's "Batman," the Italian Stallion's gruff-but-lovable trainer Mickey Goldmill in five "Rocky" movies, and Jack Lemon's surly Pops in the "Grumpy Old Men" movies.

And he was fortunate enough to appear in four particularly memorable "Twilight Zone" episodes.

Meredith's finest half-hour in the land of both shadow and substance, or things and ideas was obviously "Time Enough at Last," where he stars as a bibliophile who survives a nuclear apocalypse (and winds up wishing he didn't). The twist of this episode is vintage Rod Serling (though based on a short story by Lynn Venable), and Meredith was so strangely sympathetic as a selfish bookworm that we accepted him as a permanent resident of this nightmarish dimension. He was practically the on-screen mayor of The Twilight Zone (apologies to Twi).

Meredith's final visit to the Twilight Zone came during the show's most difficult season, when CBS forced Serling to plug a hole in the network's schedule and expand the episodes' run times to 50-ish minutes. On the plus side, his appearance in "Printer's Devil" was one of the season's highlights. Not so plus-side: he had to get lit on fire.