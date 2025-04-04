Kevin Costner's Sports Drama Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

If you grew up on Ivan Reitman's "Ghostbusters," have fond memories of the director's "Kindergarten Cop," or were swept up in the Reitman-produced "Space Jam"-mania in the '90s, you might not be aware of the last movie he called the shots on. Reitman, who passed away in 2022, directed his final film in 2014 with "Draft Day," a sports drama starring Kevin Costner as fictional Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver Jr.

Advertisement

The film sees Weaver prepping for the titular event while dealing with some personal events that are pretty big in their own right. Not only does his own boss, team owner Anthony Molina (Frank Langella), want to fire him, but his somewhat secret girlfriend Ali Parker (Jennifer Garner) is also pregnant. Amidst all this, Sonny takes a deal offered by the Seattle Seahawks that gives him and the Browns the first-round draft pick. Did he make the right choice? Well, that's very much where a lot of the tension comes from, with Sonny fretting over his selection as the draft fast approaches.

"Draft Day" wasn't quite the critical triumph Reitman was surely hoping his final film might be, but it fared reasonably well with reviewers. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for consumers, as "Draft Day" proved to be a commercial flop upon reaching theaters on April 11, 2014. But I'm sure Reitman would be at least a little encouraged to hear that a decade later, streaming audiences have rediscovered his last movie and have sent "Draft Day" into the Netflix charts.

Advertisement