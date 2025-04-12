'What's My Necklace Made Of?': House, M.D.'s Best Twist Explained

Medical dramas like "M*A*S*H" and "The Pitt" make for incredibly compelling television. Whether cases are seemingly straightforward, and the doctors are just doing their best to treat their patients, or things are a bit more complicated, there's always an element of life-or-death danger and at least a bit of medical mystery. The hit Fox series "House, M.D." took the medical mystery idea a step further, following brilliant-but-troubled diagnostician Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) as he tries to figure out the cause of a different patient's medical maladies each week. Built like a police procedural but with doctors instead of cops, House was Sherlock Holmes with a stethoscope, and that led to some truly incredible plot twists over the show's eight seasons. There was one truly absurd reveal near the end of season 4, however, that absolutely took the cake.

The two-part season finale was one of the most complicated and emotionally resonant things the show had ever done, following House after he survives a bus crash and comes to believe that someone on the bus had an illness he was about to diagnose, setting him on a race to find them. At the end of the first half, the aptly titled "House's Head," audiences discovered that things were much more serious than they seemed. One character's piece of jewelry actually revealed that a beloved character was the one dying, and things only got more tragic from there. "House's Head" and its follow-up, "Wilson's Heart," were two of the best episodes of "House, M.D.," and it all hinged on a necklace made of amber.

