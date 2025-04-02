The Real Reason Carrie Coon Didn't Return As Proxima Midnight For Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrie Coon has had herself quite the career, from starring in one of the most acclaimed shows in recent memory in the form of "The Leftovers" to working with legends like Steven Spielberg in movies like "The Post," she's accomplished much. Coon also voiced Proxima Midnight in "Avengers: Infinity War," making her part of one of the biggest movies of all time. While she didn't return in "Avengers: Endgame," it turns out Marvel wanted her to. So, what happened? It turns out her reason is rather understandable.

On a recent episode of "The Big Picture" podcast, Coon's husband, actor Tracy Letts, dished some details on the situation. According to Letts, Marvel Studios wanted Coon to return in "Endgame." The problem? They weren't going to pay her more money for her services. Here's what Letts had to say about it:

"I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one. And she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We're not going to pay you any more money.'"

Indeed, "Infinity War" made over $2 billion at the global box office, and it remains one of only a handful of movies to ever accomplish that feat. It stands to reason that any actor being asked to take part in a sequel to such a resounding success would like to participate in that success. That's not how the brass at Marvel saw it, apparently.

