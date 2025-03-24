The Marvel Character You Likely Didn't Realize The White Lotus Star Carrie Coon Played

Carrie Coon is a gift. Ever since she made her Broadway debut as Honey in the 2010 revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," she's been one of the most sought-after actors for the kinds of roles that are reserved for performers who have that extra oomph factor. It's an ineffable quality. You just know it when you see it, and Coon possesses it in spades. She was transcendent on television as the grieving Nora Durst in "The Leftovers," the dogged sheriff Gloria Burgle in "Fargo" season 3, and would-be New York City socialite Bertha Russell in "The Gilded Age," and has also been sensational in movies like "Gone Girl," "His Three Daughters," and "Lake George." Coon is both an invigoratingly versatile actor and an arresting presence regardless of her character's demeanor.

When Coon was cast for the third season of Mike White's acerbic actors' showcase "The White Lotus," viewers were amped up to watch her fire off the writer's tart-tongued dialogue. To no one's surprise, she has proven to be a perfect addition to this darkly comedic world, which may have the show's fans clamoring for more Coon in their viewing diet. If so, they should definitely check her out in the aforementioned shows and movies. You also can't go wrong with her small yet integral role in Steve McQueen's spectacularly entertaining thriller "Widows," as well as her superb performance in Sean Durkin's inexplicably underseen drama "The Nest."

As is the fashion nowadays, you might be wondering if she's similarly one of the legion of great actors who've visited the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The answer is an emphatic yes. Multiple times, in fact!