The Forgotten '90s Series To Watch If You Like Kevin Bacon's The Bondsman

In Prime Video's horror series "The Bondsman," Kevin Bacon plays Fred Herbert, a bounty hunter who dies and goes to Hell after being shot on the job. Upon making a deal with Lucifer, he gets a second chance at life, but there's a catch: Frank must hunt down demons and send them back to the pit. What ensues is a gory, action-packed good time with enough red-eyed menaces and country music to fill a hellish hootenanny.

That said, "The Bondsman" isn't the most original show out there. In fact, fans of short-lived millennial comedies might be reminded of "Reaper," which follows a college dropout tasked with capturing on-the-lam demons for the Devil after his parents sell his soul. However, even "Reaper" is heavily indebted to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as both shows center around regular people who are forced to embrace their larger-than-life destinies — a premise that's quite different from that of Bacon's newest horror yarn.

"The Bondsman" is about a guy who saw action before he became a supernatural bounty hunter, as life had a habit of pulling him through the wringer. As such, the series is more reminiscent of "Brimstone," a one-season wonder from the '90s about a resurrected cop who hunts down demons for the Father of Lies in exchange for a second chance at redemption. With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane and explain why "Brimstone" is the perfect companion piece to "The Bondsman."

