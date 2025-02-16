The Forgotten Horror Series Buffy The Vampire Slayer Fans Need To Watch

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" looks set to rise from the grave, with Sarah Michelle Gellar reportedly set to return as her iconic character. This is great news for everyone who grew up watching the original series in the late '90s and early 2000s, but the revival probably won't arrive for a while yet, and that means having to wait impatiently. Still, what if we told you that there's an awesome show that's similar to "Buffy" and flew under the radar at the time of its release? That show exists and it's called "Reaper," and it deserves to be exhumed so it can finally gain the appreciation it deserves.

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters — who Marvel fans will know for their work on "Agent Carter — The CW's "Reaper" began life as a spec script for an episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." However, after being inspired by Edgar Wright's "Shaun of the Dead," the writers decided to create a comedy-horror project about a slacker called Sam Oliver (Bret Harrison), whose parents sold his soul to the Devil (Ray Wise) when he was conceived. Thus begins a game of tug-of-war for our hero's soul while he contends with the literal forces of Hell.

"Reaper" and "Buffy" share many similarities, while still retaining their own distinct hallmarks that make them unique. Keeping that in mind, let's discuss why "Buffy" fans should check out this forgotten gem.