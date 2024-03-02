Why Fox Executives Hesitated To Greenlight The X-Files

Chris Carter's 1993 TV series "The X-Files" is an undeniable staple of sci-fi television. However, it's also incredibly dated. It came out in the early years of the Bill Clinton administration, a few years after the end of the Cold War, right when Gen-X was growing up and America was experiencing something of an identity crisis. Without a war or a Great Depression to unite us, the sociological arguments went, America was culturally adrift. Having no enemies abroad to rally against, Americans began to look inward for enemies, sussing out where our violent impulses went. We found our own government to be suspect, and grew increasingly paranoid that a lot of dark information was being hidden from us.

In "The X-Files," '90s freeform paranoia manifested — perhaps curiously — as shadowy government conspiracies to cover up the existence of aliens, UFOs, and other unexplained paranormal phenomena. Only oddball FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson, who took umbrage with one aspect of her character) had the temerity to investigate the weirdo, paranormal cases that the FBI stored in the basement. (in files under the letter "X," of course). "The X-Files" took the premise of "paranormal investigators" (previously seen in TV shows like "Kolchak: The Night Stalker") and gave it a '90s spin. the result was one of the biggest hit shows of its decade. "The X-Files" ran for nine seasons, produced two movies, and restarted in 2016 and 2018 for two "farewell" seasons.

Because corporate rock still sucks, it may be predictable that Carter had to fight to get "The X-Files" a greenlight from Fox. In 2016, the Hollywood Reporter published an oral history of "The X-Files," and Carter recalled the pushback. To be diplomatic, the oral history also included comments from Fox execs Danielle Gelber and Bob Greenblatt.