Tina Louise's Gilligan's Island Salary Was Shockingly Low, With No Residuals

In a recent interview with Forbes, the 91-year-old Louise revealed that she earned $1,500 per episode over her three seasons on "Gilligan's Island." To be clear, this ain't poverty. In 2025, this would amount to $15,194 per episode, which, for the 36-episode first season, would've set her up with $546,984 for less than a year's work. This isn't high-roller money by any means, but it is more than enough to afford decent accommodations in Los Angeles.

When it came to residuals, however, CBS apparently did Louise dirty. She told Forbes that she never received a cent in residuals, which had to burn when the show became a syndication favorite of undemanding couch potatoes wherever it aired.

She did fare better than Dawn Wells, who lacked Louise's pre-"Gilligan's Island" notoriety (which included a Golden Globe win for her performance in Anthony Mann's "God's Little Acre"). For her portrayal of Mary Ann, Wells received only $750 per episode. Again, this isn't bad money per se. In 2025, Wells would've earned $270,000 for the first season, which is a pretty good income as far as Los Angeles goes.

Does Louise have any advice for young actors starting out in the business today? She does, and it's terrific advice if you're okay with struggling to make ends meet. According to Louise, you should do a play. "Don't be worried about getting money from that," she told Forbes. "You'll have to have another job of some kind, but I would say to be seen, whether you made money or not, do a play. Just do something you have to do every single night. I think you bloom better starting on the stage. That's what I did."

Obviously, if that play is on Broadway or in a prominent off-Broadway theater, you'll make a decent amount of money. If, however, it's a two-week run in a community theater production, you'll pull down as much as Louise received in "Gilligan's Island" residuals.