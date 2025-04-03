The Perfect Amulet In Netflix's Devil May Cry, Explained

Core tenets of Dante and Vergil's origins are kept intact in the series, as much of their childhood lore evolves beat-by-beat to drive home the seed of pain and conflict that gets sewn due to fate and circumstance. Dante assumes that Vergil is dead for most of the series and is shocked to learn about his demonic hybridity, especially the fact that he is Sparda's son. Dante's intense emotions circle around his inability to protect his mother, which explains why he is so adamant to protect his half of the amulet. This necklace is the only tangible memory of her, along with that of a life that used to be gentle and devoid of pain, where he was surrounded by people he loved. Of course, there's more to this amulet, as it is also the embodiment of his bond with Vergil; the brothers are two halves of a whole despite walking distinctly different paths.

The primary function of the Perfect Amulet is essentially the same as in the games (with some minor alterations). Dante's half of the amulet (red), when combined with Vergil's half (blue), forms an ornate amulet that is the key to the Temen-ni-gru's gate to the Demon World. As the series allows White Rabbit to assume control of the Force Edge, he has access to all parts of the puzzle to wreak havoc upon Earth, save for the blood of Sparda's sons, which is necessary to activate the portal. Much of the animated series devotes itself to unraveling its function, as Dante's half of the amulet is a coveted artifact for the big bad, who already has Vergil's half on his person. The stakes hinge on Dante's ability to combat demons while saving innocent lives, as his hybrid nature makes it imperative that he keep his darkest impulses in check.

Although the Perfect Amulet is technically a part of a key to unlock a heavily fortified Hell Gate, the Netflix series cleverly uses it to flesh out character motivations in the foreground. For instance, Mary/Lady (Scout Taylor-Compton) is in blind pursuit of Dante's amulet because she's following orders, but this journey opens her eyes to the fact that not all demons are inherently violent or destructive. Considering her traumatic past, this eye-opening revelation allows her to readjust her priorities and align herself with Dante in his quest to get back what's rightfully his.