Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Merges The Films And Cobra Kai For The Ultimate Crossover

"Cobra Kai" recently ended after six successful seasons, but fans of the "Karate Kid" franchise who want more adventures set in this world won't have long to wait to see Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in action again. The upcoming "Karate Kids: Legends" movie will see the Miyagi-Do boss team up with Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), the sensei in the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot, to train another young outcast, Li Fong (Ben Wang), for glory in the martial arts field. The wisdom-laden teachers claim to be two branches of the same tree, but let's hope they see eye-to-eye better than LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) did throughout "Cobra Kai."

The first "Karate Kid: Legends" trailer touches on the connections between the franchise's various movies and TV shows, and it will be interesting to see how the finished product brings all of these disparate elements together. However, the teaser kept the answers to the biggest questions close to its chest, such as Han's relationship with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and how he coaxes LaRusso out of retirement after the California native vowed to give up the karate game for good in the final season of "Cobra Kai."

Does the newest look at the film above provide some answers? Or will viewers leave it with even more questions heading into "Karate Kid: Legends"? Either way, the trailer will probably get fans even more hyped up for more heartfelt drama, laughter, and action.

