Star Trek: Vulcans Can Only Mind-Meld Because Of NBC's Meddling

In 1843, a Scottish surgeon named James Braid published a book with the fun-to-say title of "Neurypnology," which is often cited as the earliest known instance of modern-day hypnosis used for medical purposes. The practice and terminology of hypnosis began to spread through the psychology community through the rest of the 19th century and into the 20th, and it was used openly during wartime as a valuable psychological tool for combatting PTSD. By the 1950s, hypnosis was has found mainstream approval around the world.

Of course, the mainstreaming of hypnosis caused some people to freak out a little. The thought that a hypnotist could put you to sleep and implant mental suggestions they could control, effectively making you their slave, frightened some people who didn't fully understand its medical applications. It didn't help that hypnosis had also proliferated as a popular form of stage entertainment, with eerie, cadaverous mesmerists bamboozling volunteers in creepy, shadowy venues. "Hypnosis" became, for many, synonymous with "mind control."

Hollywood, as is its wont, responded to hypnotism fears by producing no small number of hypnosis-based horror movies. Films like "Bride of the Monster" (1955), "The Hypnotist" (1957), "The Hypnotic Eye" (1960), and one of the greatest Cold War movies ever made, "The Manchurian Candidate" (1962), all employed hypnotism, as did just about every "Dracula" movie. These movies all presented hypnosis as something suspicious and terrifyingly real.

It seems that hypnosis was going to be an important part of an episode of "Star Trek" in 1966, but NBC balked at the idea. A 2017 article in CBR published a note from NBC wherein the studio expressed fears about a script in which the Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy) hypnotized a psychology patient. They thought a hypnosis scene would have an undue hypnotic effect on the audience, and they put the kibosh on the scene. The writers, to escape the studio's hypnosis fears, found a brilliant work-around. Vulcans can, they surmised, intuit the thoughts of others by touching their faces and performing a "mind-meld." And, lo, one of the most famous details of the "Star Trek" franchise was born.