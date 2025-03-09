One Of The Greatest Cold War Movies Ever Is Streaming For Free

There was an all-too-brief time in the 1990s when films dealing with Cold War subject matter felt antiquated. With the break-up of the Soviet Union and the spread of democracy throughout Eastern Europe, we had good reason to believe that the West's steadfast example of representative government had won out in the global marketplace of ideas. Countries that had been driven into financial misery by corrupt authoritarian leaders were suddenly eager to get in on the capitalism game. Alas, as most of us already knew, there's not a more corruptible game in town when laws aren't enforced. One look at the daily headlines makes it clear that these Cold War movies aren't just relevant again — they're grim dispatches from a bizarro world where the West came out on top of this chilling conflict.

It's a hard pill to swallow, and I wouldn't blame you if you're not in the mood for a classic paranoid political thriller at the time being. After all, we arguably failed to heed this genre's warnings. But if you've got a strong stomach and/or simply want to watch a brilliantly crafted movie about an attempted takeover of the American government, you can't do any better than John Frankenheimer's 1962 classic "The Manchurian Candidate." And here's some actual good news: you can currently watch it for free (with ads) on YouTube.