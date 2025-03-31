Why Tom Hardy's Venom & Tom Holland's Spider-Man Haven't Crossed Over Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the release of last year's "Venom: The Last Dance," Tom Hardy's time as Eddie Brock/Venom appears to be in the rearview mirror. In no small part thanks to the failures of "Madame Web" and "Kraven the Hunter," Sony is hitting the pause button on these "Spider-Man" spin-offs. After all, these were largely failed experiments, save for the "Venom" movies. Perhaps having a version of Spidey in these movies would have helped? For what it's worth, Hardy desperately wanted to do a crossover with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. It just never came to pass.

During a recent conversation with The Playlist to promote his new crime series "Mobland," Hardy spoke about a theoretical "Venom" and "Spider-Man" crossover that was never brought to fruition. When asked if studio politics had anything to do with it, Hardy had this to say about it:

"We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun. And for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there."

Venom is one of Spider-Man's most notorious foes, and a popular one at that. To Hardy's point, they did get close, with Venom showing up in the credits scene attached to "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The credits scene attached to 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" also featured Holland's Spidey on TV, but not in the flesh. Again, close, but no cigar. In the end, there is a sort of obvious, if frustrating, reason for the lack of a crossover.

Sony controls the rights to the "Spider-Man" franchise. They produced the "Venom" movies, which were not officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland's "Spider-Man" movies are part of the MCU though, which means Disney and Marvel Studios would have to sign off. That's where things get tricky.