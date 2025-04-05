This Hulu True Crime Miniseries Is A Must-Watch For Lily Gladstone & Riley Keough Fans

This post contains spoilers for Hulu's "Under the Bridge."

Rebecca Godfrey's "Under the Bridge" explores the real-life murder of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old who was viciously beaten and eventually killed by her classmates in British Columbia in 1997. It would be insulting to call this true-crime book an accurate or compelling retelling of the horrific crime, as Godfrey lingers as little as possible on Reena herself. We learn next to nothing about Reena's interiority except for the prejudiced perceptions of her perpetrators, who are consistently romanticized. Godfrey even goes as far as to paint these girls as broken, misunderstood teens, establishing an unnerving thread of sympathy for them throughout. It is a deeply disturbing book, not because of the details of the gut-wrenching tragedy but because Reena is an afterthought in her own story, never delved into beyond the fact that she was murdered.

Quinn Shephard's TV series adaptation of Godfrey's book is markedly different in its intent and execution but takes some questionable storytelling swings (and falls prey to hackneyed genre tropes) while dramatizing the real-life crime. For starters, the story incorporates Godfrey as a character (played by Riley Keough) who gradually emerges as the focal point of the evolving Reena Virk murder case. It's a baffling decision; Keough's Godfrey ends up overshadowing the complexities of the crime in question, as every character is filtered through her flawed, oftentimes problematic perspective. In a sense, it's admittedly fitting that the onscreen version of Godfrey is just as inconsiderate as the real-life author. Nevertheless, as "Under the Bridge" is an otherwise faithful interpretation of its source material, the inclusion of a fictionalized Godfrey does little to fix or improve upon the ways the original book fails Reena Virk at every turn.

However, Hulu's "Under the Bridge" does succeed in creating intense character portraits, as Shephard does not shy away from depicting the bigoted cruelty shared by the girls responsible for Reena's murder. Additionally, Lily Gladstone's Cam Bentland is clearly a series highlight, as she is one of the rare perspectives rooted in empathy and a sense of justice. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the show, what it does well, and why it might've been better off taking the form of a true-crime documentary than a dramatization.