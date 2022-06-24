What The Black Phone Does Better Than Actual True Crime Stories

Note: This article contains spoilers for "The Black Phone."

The fascination with the evilest parts of humanity has always existed, in one way or another. If there is any subgenre of entertainment that has seen a significant increase in popularity over the past few years, it's true crime. When you search "true crime" on Google, you'll be presented with websites dedicated to real-life mysteries and even the Netflix genre page gathering all their true-crime content together. Podcasts, YouTube channels, and forums discussing the horrors of the real world have been popping up faster than you can say "Zodiac." According to The Ringer, the number of true-crime docu-series grew by 63% between January 2018 and March 2021, an unsurprising but still startling statistic.

So, what exactly does this have to do with "The Black Phone," a completely fictional horror film about a serial killer and his victims? It actually matters a ton. While the Grabber might not actually exist, he is reminiscent of other real-life killers that have reached infamy with their crimes. In fact, Joe Hill, the author of the short story the movie is based on, recently told /Film that his original inspiration for the character was John Wayne Gacy.

However, despite its advertising focusing on its sinister villain, "The Black Phone" does something that true-crime media often neglects; it focuses on the victims and the tragedy that befell them more than the person who took their lives, just in a unique way.