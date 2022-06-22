The Real Historical Inspirations Behind The Grabber's Mask In The Black Phone

Those who have already read Joe Hill's 2004 short story "The Black Phone" might have noticed that its new adaptation has made a major change to the source material. Instead of the sinister Grabber (Ethan Hawke) being a clown like he was in the original, he is now a magician, sporting a top hat in public and looking like someone you'd want to avoid at all costs.

This is doubly so if you're like Finney (Mason Thames), who gets kidnapped by the Grabber and locked away in his basement, his only lifeline being a disconnected telephone that somehow let's him speak with the dead. When all alone and not in public, the Grabber sports a series of downright creepy masks adorned with horns that make him look like a walking devil.

According to Hill and "The Black Phone" screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, this was by design. In interviews with /Film, the writers discussed the real-life inspirations behind the changes made to the Grabber, particularly those terrifying masks.