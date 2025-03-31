Denzel Washington's Only Western Is Finding New Fans On Prime Video

At this point in their careers, Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua simply trust each other and it's not hard to see why. The pair's first collaboration, 2001's "Training Day" resulted in an Oscar win for Denzel, which considering this was the first movie in which the esteemed star played a villain, is a pretty good outcome — even more so when you consider Denzel's "Training Day" casting sparked so much controversy that he was warned against taking the role by the NAACP.

In the years that followed, Washington and Fuqua worked together multiple times, most notably on the "Equalizer" films which saw Washington going full John Wick-mode in a trilogy of action thrillers based on the 1985 CBS series. But "The Equalizer" and its sequels aren't the only Fuqua/Washington team-ups to come in the wake of "Training Day." In 2016, the director oversaw yet another Denzel Washington first with "The Magnificent Seven," which represented the star's Western debut. Despite being in Hollywood since the mid-70s, Washington had never once appeared in a Western, which would be almost as surprising as learning he didn't play a bad guy for 25 years if the Western genre hadn't declined in popularity so much since the 1970s. In 2016, however, we saw the Hollywood vet play lawman Sam Chisholm in a remake of "The Magnificent Seven," in which he assembles a ragtag group of gunslingers to take on industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) and rescue the town of Rose Creek.

While the movie certainly wasn't Denzel's biggest hit, it proved surprisingly popular for a Western in the mid-2010s, even if the reviews were less than stellar. Now, however, Washington and his Magnificent Seven can claim to have triumphed over what is surely their most formidable opponent yet, streaming audiences, as "The Magnificent Seven" has just debuted on the Prime Video charts.