For Antoine Fuqua And Denzel Washington, It's All About Trust

Washington is one of the trio of actors Fuqua has connected with over the years, including Ethan Hawke and the star of his latest film, "The Guilty," Jake Gyllenhaal. The filmmaker knows he's going to get the best out of them for one simple reason. "It's just trust," he said. "Denzel, Jake, Ethan and any of the guys, it's trust. Whatever they see in me I'm grateful and humbled by it because they trust me, and I trust them. But that's what the key element is, trust. They know I'm going to protect them. They're going to bring their A-game. And they know I'm going to take what they give me and go into my editing bay with my editor and I'm going to shape that. Without that you really don't have much, without that trust."

The trust runs deep enough that Fuqua doesn't need to tell those actors everything on his mind before cameras start to roll.

"They know I have a vision in my head. They know there's always some metaphor somewhere, I got something else I want to say. We don't talk about it. It comes out in interviews. Denzel will go, 'That's the movie you was making in your head?' I'm like, 'Yeah, man.' Same thing with Jake on 'The Guilty,' I'll see him sit there and go, 'Hmm,' like he didn't know, that sort of thing. So I told Jake, 'The Guilty,' I said, 'That's Dante's Inferno, he's dying.' That's what that journey is. So sometimes it comes out in these interviews because I have all my notes but we don't discuss everything sometimes."

When Fuqua and Washington, in particular, will reunite isn't confirmed just yet. However, when we told Fuqua we hope he makes at the very least seven more "Equalizer" films, he confirmed another sequel is in discussions. It can't get made soon enough.