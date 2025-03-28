Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Is Sticking With Horror For His Next Movie

Director Scott Derrickson is returning to horror for his next project. The filmmaker behind movies such as Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and the Apple TV+ original "The Gorge" is working once again with his creative partner C. Robert Cargill on an adaptation of the 2022 novel "Road of Bones," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been set up at Sony Pictures' Screen Gems, where Derrickson and Cargill's production company Crooked Highway has a first-look deal.

Derrickson is set to direct the film. He will also co-write the screenplay alongside Cargill, whom he's worked closely with ever since 2012's breakout hit "Sinister." The duo will also produce the movie, which is based on Christopher Golden's novel, which was published by St. Martin's Press. There's no word yet on who will star in the adaptation, or how soon production will get underway.

So, what's this one about, exactly? The name is in reference to Siberia's Kolyma Highway, which is a 1,200 mile stretch of road near the Arctic Circle. Not only have many drivers met their demise there, but thousands of the former Soviet Union's gulag prisoners did as well while they were constructing it. Per the book's official synopsis:

