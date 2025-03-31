The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 7 Confirms What We Suspected About The Robbery

This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus."

The most crucial pieces of the puzzle have started to fall into place in "The White Lotus" season 3. A lot is going on in Thailand's White Lotus wellness resort, where key players are currently at the cusp of their arcs before the season's bloody, climactic finale. As we're already aware that things are going to end with multiple gunshots and at least one dead body, that's all the more reason to play close attention to Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), who managed to retrieve his officially mandated gun in the previous episode.

I know what you're thinking: Gaitok isn't the kind to shoot someone, let alone kill them, as he inherently lacks the instinct to be violent (even in self-defense). However, episode 7 casts some doubt on this assured belief, as we see Mook (Lalisa Manobal, famously known as BLACKPINK's Lisa) repeatedly egg him on to toughen up and ultimately expressing disappointment in his non-violent stance. Will Gaitok finally crack under pressure when his back is pressed against the wall?

Gaitok's inner conflict can be traced back to a single inciting incident. In episode 2, he tries and fails to prevent a robbery inside one of the hotel's luxury stores, with the perpetrators managing to wound him before escaping. At first glance, the robbery seems random: Two masked dudes enter the premises in a car while health mentor Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius) is chatting with Gaitok and then peel away in their vehicle after a skirmish. While inside the store, they hold Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and the sales associate at gunpoint and proceed to steal a few trinkets, including an expensive serpent choker. Gaitok's inability to prevent this robbery almost gets him kicked out of the White Lotus, but hotel owner Sritala (Lek Patravadi) decides to give him another chance.

With his security gun being stolen at one point (though he thankfully manages to retrieve it), Gaitok has been having a pretty tough time of late. However, he discovers the cause of his misery during a fighting match, allowing him to silently piece together the truth about the robbery and pinpoint the exact people involved. Episode 7 also confirms our long-time suspicions about the incident, which further complicates what might happen in the finale. Let's break it all down.