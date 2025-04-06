What Happened To The Cast Of The George Lopez Show?

Back in the 20th century, it was very common to see a stand-up comic enter the Hollywood pipeline by starring in their own sitcom based on their acts. Comedians like Bob Newhart, Martin Lawrence, and Roseanne Barr went from performing on small stages around the country to appearing in basically every living room in America thanks to the miracle of television. But when it came to the Latino community, there was a clear lack of representation. That is, until George Lopez arrived on the scene in 2002 with "The George Lopez Show."

Created by Lopez, "The Drew Carey Show" creator Bruce Helford, and "Roseanne" writer Robert Borden,"George Lopez" premiered on March 27, 2002, after the Los Angeles native had tried to make a TV show happen since the early 1990s. He finally achieved his goal when he met Sandra Bullock backstage after a performance at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in 2000. With the award-winning actress' help, the ball started rolling on the series that would go on to last for six seasons consisting of 120 episodes on ABC. Then, just one month after cancellation in 2007, it found a whole new audience in syndication on Nick at Nite, where it would become a staple of their lineup until 2020.

Just like the once-beloved "The Cosby Show" (before the titular star's fall from grace) and the historic yet under-appreciated Margaret Cho sitcom "All-American Girl" did for their respective communities, "George Lopez" was a trailblazing show that depicted Latinos in a relatable, non-stereotypical, and hilarious way. But since it earned a special place in TV and pop culture history over 20 years ago, many might be wondering what the "George Lopez" cast has been doing since then. So let's catch up with the legendary George Lopez and his first TV family.

