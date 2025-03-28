One Severance Season 2 Finale Injury Was For Real — And It Made It Into The Episode

The most surprising part of "Cold Harbor" (which is saying something) also centers around Mark, specifically focusing on a vital choice he makes in the episode's final moments. Since discovering that Gemma is still alive at the end of the show's first season, Mark has been trying to find her, even as he develops a romantic relationship with Helly R. — and in the standout season 2 episode "Chikhai Bardo," the audience learns that Gemma's "outie" is trapped below the severed floor on Lumon's testing floor, essentially being tortured for a twisted research project. (Gemma's "innie" is the severed floor's wellness counselor Miss Casey, and it definitely seems like her presence is meant to test the bonds of severance as she and Mark repeatedly interact.)

Advertisement

So what does Adam Scott think of Mark's impulsive decision, after staging a daring rescue, to leave Gemma behind and instead run away with Helly on the severed floor? "[Creator] Dan [Erickson] had a perfect place to end the season, and it was just a matter of how to get there," Scott told the outlet. "I think that was always thought of as a great place to leave it — or, maybe end it right before the choice is made. But we all were thinking it would be great to let the audience experience the decision to go through with it. When it was time to actually shoot it, it was like, 'Wow, OK, we're really doing this.' This is a bold way to go, and a heartbreaking way to go, particularly since I have so much admiration for Dichen [Lachman] and Britt [Lower], and I love those characters so much." Not only that, but Scott thinks it really comes down to the vastly different lived experiences of his "innie" and "outie":

Advertisement

"I think Innie Mark spent a good amount of the season trying to figure out how to find Gemma and get her out of there for his Outie. His Outie was doing the same, and they had the same mission, but at a certain point they diverged a bit. It put them on a collision course, and so at some point there had to be a decision for someone. It's agonizing, but I think by the time the choice is in front of him, Mark has grown up a bit and knows he's in love with this person."

"Severance" is streaming on Apple TV+ now.