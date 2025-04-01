The Batman: The Animated Series Episode That Transformed The Show Into A Western

Airing as the eighty-second episode of "Batman: The Animated Series," "Showdown" debuted after the show had entered its "The Adventures of Batman & Robin" era. For its second season, Fox mandated that Robin appear in every episode, leading to one episode being rejected that would have featured a beloved DC hero. This studio demand was marked by the show's title change which accompanied the debut of the second season in 1994. By September 12, 1995, when "Showdown" aired, kids were very much used to Batman venturing out alongside his younger sidekick — which is exactly how "Showdown" begins, as the dynamic duo descend upon a retirement home where Ra's al Ghul and his thugs have broken in for unknown reasons. Things quickly take an abrupt turn, however, after the pair discover a tape left by the villain and listen to it in the Batmobile. The majority of the rest of the episode mostly plays out in flashback, during which we're treated to a full Western.

"Showdown" was written by Texan author Joe R. Lansdale, who, aside from being a contributing writer on "BTAS," has written novels and several critically acclaimed comic books featuring DC's bounty hunter character Jonah Hex. It was this anti-hero, who first appeared in "All-Star Western" #10 in 1972, that Lansdale brought to "BTAS" in "Showdown." The episode's flashback to 1883 features Hex, voiced by Bill McKinney, visiting the town of Devil's Hole to track down an outlaw named Arkady Duvall. His search leads him to a nearby mountain where Ra's al Ghul is building a giant airship designed to stop the construction of a railroad nearby and to ultimately help Ra's take control of the U.S. government. Duvall is part of the crew helping to oversee the construction. Hex is discovered spying on the operation and is captured by Ra's and his gang, but he eventually escapes, thwarting the villain's attempt to seize control of the U.S.

The episode ends in the present day, with Batman and Robin learning that Duvall was actually Ra's' son who ultimately ended up in the care home from the beginning of the episode. It seem's Ra's Jr. was given a longer life after exposure to the same Lazarus pit from which Ra's gained his extended lifespan. As such, the Batman rogue was at the care home to retrieve his son, which it seems is enough for the Dark Knight to let his old adversary go.