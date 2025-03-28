Yellowjackets Season 3 Finally Confirms The Identity Of Hilary Swank's Character

"Yellowjackets" has sometimes struggled to effectively parallel the past and present timelines, but "A Normal Boring Life" does it exquisitely. In the past, the Yellowjackets have a chance to escape their Hell thanks to Hannah and her guide Kodiak (Joel McHale). But with rescue in sight, not all the Yellowjackets want to go home. Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) warns that "this place will follow us for the rest of our lives." The present-day scenes are all about showing that Tai was totally right.

In the final scene, as Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) prepares to lead the team to rescue, Shauna, Lottie, and Tai all refuse to leave. Worse, Shauna says none of the survivors will be leaving. On some level, they all like who they can be in the Wilderness; Lottie is connected to "It," Tai can be with her girlfriend Van (Liv Hewson), and Shauna has just become the leader she wanted to be. As much as Shauna was broken by Jackie's (Ella Purnell) death, the loss of her best friend also allowed her to become a whole person, not an appendage to someone else. "A Normal Boring Life" underscores that by opening with Shauna's dream of herself working in a supermarket, confronted by a ghostly Jackie who tells her she never amounted to anything.

Natalie has been changed too, but by the guilt of what she's done or let happen to survive. Note how she senses "It" when the wind blows, and speaks out in defiance: "We're going home, got it! We are leaving whatever you are behind." Natalie is by herself when she says this. Part of her believes the Wilderness has a will, but she doesn't want to submit to it; she wants to escape its grasp. If they can get home, Natalie thinks, at least things can't get worse for them. But all evidence in the show up to this point suggests she was wrong.

Back in the season 3 premiere "It Girl," Shauna journaled her cynicism about their continued survival:

"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness and they went completely f**king nuts. They worshipped evil spirits and they hunted their friends and they feasted on their flesh and they f**king liked it. So they told themselves stupid fairy tales and pretended they were brave and strong. Because the reality was that even if rescue came, they could never go home again. Because of what they'd done. Because of what they'd become. That's the truth."

Even during Natalie's death back in season 2, she imagined herself sitting on a plane. On some level, she believed herself to have died in the moment of the crash.

