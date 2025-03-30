How To Watch Black Clover In Order

Shonen anime is full of stories about kids with powers going to some sort of academy to train, hone their skills, and gain friends before going out to fight increasingly more powerful villains. From "Naruto and "My Hero Academia" to "Demon Slayer" and "Jujutsu Kaisen," it's a very popular trope. Then we have the stories that follow a powerless character in a world of superpowered individuals, such as the fantastic Wizarding World parody "Mashle," or the popular "Black Clover."

Adapted from Yūki Tabata's manga of the same name, Studio Pierrot's "Black Clover" is set in a world where everyone can use magic. We follow a young boy named Asta who has zero magical skills whatsoever and instead gains anti-magic abilities. Asta grows up focusing on physical strength, motivated by a dream to become the next Wizard King (despite having no magic). The story then focuses on Asta's journey, joining a squad of warriors known as the Black Bulls and facing increasingly more dangerous threats.

The fast pace of the story, the creative power system, and the dark world with an interesting and poignant take on class, inequality, and discrimination all helped make "Black Clover" a popular show with fans. Unfortunately, the anime caught up with Tabata's manga back in 2021 and went on hiatus — even if it did follow the story with a movie in 2023.

While we wait for new episodes of "Black Clover," you can either watch one of these shows, or revisit the anime all over again following this guide.