The White Lotus' Ratliff Brothers Were Blindsided By Season 3's Most Controversial Storyline

Put down your tropical drink and don't go party with any strangers if you haven't watched "Denials," the sixth episode of season 3 of "The White Lotus." Spoilers ahead!

Okay, so ... two brothers totally hooked up on the third season of Mike White's international anthology series "The White Lotus." Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff, the older and younger brothers played respectively by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, who are "on vacation" in Thailand with their on-screen family, including father Timothy (Jason Isaacs), mother Victoria (Parker Posey), and sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), end up going to a party on a yacht in the season's fifth episode "Full-Moon Party," ready for a night of drinking and debauchery with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Because Chelsea is devoted to her much older boyfriend Rick (Walton Goggins), she disappears when things get steamy, and in the following episode "Denials," we get a very full picture of what happened: Specifically, while Chloe and Lochlan were having sex, Lochlan also gave Saxon a proper "old fashioned."

In an interview with The Wrap after "Denials" aired, Nivola said he could barely even believe what he was reading when he first saw the episode's script. "I thought that there was a typo that screwed up the names — I was like 'me and him?'" Nivola told the outlet. "I was blown away — I was shocked but ... Mike [White] is a total genius ... and is a brilliant writer, obviously. Nothing is for shock value — it's all to serve the story and help flesh out these characters that are so complex. I ran with it. It made sense."

Schwarzenegger also spoke to The Wrap about this absolutely wild reveal, saying he thinks White wants this to present the audience with plenty of questions. "Mike wants it to be an open-ended conversation for the viewer to come up to their own ideas," Schwarzenegger said, regarding who "started it," so to speak. "Did Saxon want it? Did he not want it? Does he even remember it? Does he not? [...] Was is it these girls that pressured him into doing it? Was it not?"