Todd Phillips' First Movie Led To A 20-Year Ban On Filming At The University Of Georgia

Last year, I had the good fortune of visiting the set of Blumhouse's upcoming horror movie "The Woman in the Yard." It took place in a college town called Athens, Georgia, about an hour away from Atlanta, give or take. What I expected to encounter during that visit was some behind-the-scenes knowledge of Jaume Collet-Serra's return to the horror genre. What I didn't expect to discover was how Todd Phillips was responsible for a near-total ban on filming at the University of Georgia that lasted more than 20 years.

Phillips is best known as the director of DC's $1 billion smash hit "Joker" from 2019. Before that, he was known best for his work in R-rated comedies like "The Hangover." His first foray into the genre was 2000's "Old School," which served as his feature directorial debut. He'd previously directed a documentary about Phish called "Bittersweet Motel" and an unaired HBO documentary called "Frat House," but this was his coming out party as a filmmaker.

During the set visit, we spent most of our time at Athena Studios, a then-newly built production facility just outside of Athens. "The Woman in the Yard" was one of the first major productions to use the facility. Speaking with Joel Harber, the President and CEO of Athena Studios, he revealed that they have a good relationship with the University of Georgia, which is essentially at the heart of Athens.

"Through that relationship we have an inroad to be able to get productions onto campus if needed. So that's something that's been relatively shut down for the last 20 years or so," Harber explained to me and the other journalists in attendance. So, why was production shut down on campus for more than two decades, exactly? "When I was in school there, there was a movie called 'Road Trip' that was filmed there," He added. "Road Trip" was the culprit.