The Last Of Us Franchise Scrapped A Game That Would Have Focused On A Beloved Supporting Character

"The Last of Us" is not only a fantastic adaptation of a video game, but it's also a terrific TV show in its own right. It puts a unique spin on the zombie genre by making its world-ending virus a fungal infection rather than reanimated corpses. This, in turn, makes its Infected all the more terrifying since they're part of a single fungal life cycle.

Indeed, even though there are many similarities between the tones and worlds of "The Last of Us" and, say, "The Walking Dead" or "28 Days Later," the former stands out because of the Cordyceps fungal apocalypse. It informs the world of the show, as the Infected do actually die on their own after a long enough time. Still, as any zombie fan knows, what makes the genre interesting are the living people that fight the undead — and each other.

While the "Last of Us" video games are full of interesting characters, they don't spend a whole lot of time on their supporting players. It's only natural, too, what with the games being all about moving onto the next level as quickly as possible. The TV adaptation, on the other hand, doesn't have that limitation and can spend more time exploring side stories. That's exactly what it did in season 1's much celebrated Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) episode (a tremendous hour of TV that season 2 won't try to replicate).

There are other fan-favorite supporting characters who could do with more screen time on the series as well, not least of all Tommy (Gabriel Luna). As it turns out, though, we almost got a whole lot more time with Tommy in the original games, as he nearly received his own spin-off.