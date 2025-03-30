The Disastrous James Bond Video Game That Remade Classic Missions With Daniel Craig

With Amazon now in full control of the rights to James Bond, it's only a matter of time until the company franchises the world of Ian Fleming's secret agent into the ground. But while the future doesn't look too bright with real-life Bond villain Jeff Bezos in charge, it wasn't always like this. There was, in fact, a point where the announcement of new developments with the 007-sphere actually conjured some excitement, like when the property's 50th anniversary was on the horizon in 2012.

Four years after 2008's dreadful "Quantum of Solace," it appeared Daniel Craig was going to get back in the MI6 saddle and deliver something special with "Skyfall." When that particular James Bond movie finally came out, it felt almost as fresh as "Casino Royale" had six years prior. The visually riveting spy adventure not only remains one of my favorite entries in the entire franchise, but it was also the perfect film to celebrate the historic milestone set in place by 1962's "Dr. No" — to mention nothing of the spectacular Adele opening number I simply couldn't get enough of.

It wasn't only the movies that were throwing the beloved MI6 agent a birthday bash; the world of video games was also joining in on the fun, as Activision's "007 Legends" was released prior to "Skyfall" on Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and Wii U. The game was a first-person shooter that paid homage to every era of Bond film history, complete with missions based on scenes from "Goldfinger," "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," "Moonraker," "License to Kill," "Die Another Day," and "Skyfall." Alas, the actual execution left a lot to be desired.

