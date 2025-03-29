How Agatha Christie Inspired One Of M. Night Shyamalan's Strangest Thrillers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

M. Night Shyamalan doesn't always make great movies, but let it never be said that he makes boring movies. From the stone-cold classic that is "The Sixth Sense" to the wackadoo nature of "The Happening," the man certainly knows how to keep things interesting. Of all Shyamalan's output in recent years, "Old" stands out as perhaps his biggest swing. It's also, at least in part, inspired by the works of Agatha Christie.

While Christie and Shyamalan don't seem like a natural pairing, the director was inspired by her while making "Old." For those who may need a refresher, the film centers on a family taking a tropical holiday. They discover a secluded beach where they decide to relax in peace for a few hours. However, they soon discover the beach is making them age rapidly, distilling their entire lives into a single day.

The film itself was directly inspired by a French graphic novel named "Sandcastle." Less directly, it was inspired by the works of Christie. In a 2021 interview with Den of Geek, Shyamalan explained that, particularly in the early parts of the film, they were thinking about how Christie would set up characters in her books.

