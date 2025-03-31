One of the very first narrative films, Georges Méliès's "A Trip to the Moon," is about aliens. Sure, everyone remembers that shot of a rocket ship crashing into the eye of the man in the moon, but as the narrative unfurls, the astronauts meet a group of people who live up there. It's not scary, exactly, but there are chase scenes, and in the end, the astronauts bring one of the Selenites back down to Earth with them. Cinema has been obsessed with aliens ever since.

Of course, aliens aren't just the stuff of science fiction. They can also be found throughout the horror genre. After all, there are a lot of ways to make aliens scary. What does an otherworldly visitor look like? Is it scarier if it's something unfamiliar and hideous, or if it looks uncannily like we do? If and when the aliens visit, will they be desperate for our resources? Will we be afraid of them? Even worse, will they be afraid of us? Scientists debate all of the above, with astrobiologist David Grinspoon telling NBC News that it might be a bad idea to try to contact extraterrestrial life. "If you live in a jungle that might be full of hungry lions," he posited, "do you jump down from your tree and go, 'Yoo-hoo?'"

Horror films, then, provides a space (often literally) for us to confront these questions. Here are the 10 best horror movies about aliens.