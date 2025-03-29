The Unofficial Snow White 'Sequel' That Disney Forced To Change Its Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Howley's 1989 animated film "Happily Ever After" was conceived as a sequel to the "Snow White" fairy tale. Its story extrapolated partly from the earliest published version by the Brothers Grimm but also partly from the 1937 Disney-produced film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." "Happily Ever After" didn't re-use any of Disney's designs, voices, characters, or concepts (at least none that weren't already in the Public Domain), but one can see how Howley's film relied on vague cultural echoes that Disney originally yawped into the mass consciousness. Snow White (Irene Cara), for example, had almost identical hair and wore a similar dress to the version of the character designed by Walt Disney.

"Happily Ever After" staggered during its brief theatrical run, making only $3.3 million at the box office on a modest $6.8 million budget (although it was later heavily rented on VHS). One of the reasons it struggled, however, was because Disney didn't like it. Notably, Disney felt that Filmation, the company that made "Happily Ever After," was ripping off "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." Indeed, Filmation was already on Disney's s***list after a 1987 lawsuit.

It seems that Disney, always notoriously litigious, felt that Filmation's 1986 animated feature "Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night" was just a little bit too similar to Disney's 1940 film "Pinocchio." (Never mind that the character of Pinocchio comes from Carlo Collodi's public domain novel of the same name.) Perhaps angering Disney, Filmation won that case, arguing that Disney had no legal claim to the Pinocchio character. (Which, again, is true.) The matter is discussed in Jerry Beck's invaluable book "The Animated Movie Guide."

Disney came back when "Happily Ever After" opened domestically in 1993, though, claiming once again that Filmation had ripped the studio off to make its "Snow White" movie. The original working titles for the film were "Snow White: The Adventure Continues," "The Further Adventures of Snow White," and — and I love this one — "Snow White in the Land of Doom."